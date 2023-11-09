PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Husband creates Taylor Swift ‘swear jar’ for wife

Dana Rice has to put a quarter in a "swear jar" every time she talks about Taylor Swift. (Source: @dana.rice.realtor / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BETHESDA, Md. (Gray News) – A husband in Maryland is putting a stop to his wife’s Taylor Swift obsession – or at least, he’s trying to.

In a video posted to Instagram, Dana Rice showed off the new “swear jar” in her house – but instead of owing money for saying curse words, she owes a quarter every time she talks about Swift.

A paper label on the jar reads:

“Taylor Swift Jar

Any mention of T. Swift and you owe $0.25.

I can’t take it anymore.

Travis Kelce included.”

That’s right – even if Rice mentions the Chiefs tight end, who is Swift’s new boyfriend, she owes money.

“I can’t take it no longer,” Rice’s husband says in the video as he is taping the label to the swear jar. Rice is heard laughing in the background.

The video went viral and has been viewed nearly 10 million times.

