First Alert: Thursday’s high temperature could tie record

Temperatures will reach the 80s on Thursday before dropping off into the weekend.
The day will start off in the upper 50s before reach as high as 82 degrees, which would be even with the record.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert remains in place for Thursday as forecast high temperatures could tie the record.

The day will start off in the upper 50s before reach as high as 82 degrees, which would be even with the record.

On Friday, another First Alert is in place due to a temperature drops, with highs falling 15 degrees to the mid to upper 60s. A chance for some much-needed widespread showers is also in the forecast.

This weekend, temperatures will stay cooler, with highs around 60 on Saturday and in the 50s on Sunday. Cooler weather will continue into next week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

