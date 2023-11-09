PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Finding the right budget for Thanksgiving dinner

QC Life brings in Phil Lempert to discuss how to save at the grocery store for the big feast
Phil Lempert discusses how to save at the grocery store for Thanksgiving
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Thanksgiving is just two weeks away, meaning families are starting to get prepared for the dinners that highlight the festive holiday.

Next week, the American Farm Bureau will release its projection on how much a full Thanksgiving dinner will cost.

QC Life talked to the Supermarket Guru, Phil Lempert about where to save at the store, and why this is such an important time for grocery retailers.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE - Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball brings the ball upcourt during the first half of an...
Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball, family business sued for $200M
Michelle Gannon operates Ruthie Darling Boutique on E. Innes St. in downtown Salisbury.
Salisbury woman looks to GoFundMe to try and save business
Troopers said the man died from his injuries on Wednesday.
Man dies after crash on U.S. 321 in Lincoln County, troopers say
Officials said the work is needed to accommodate for future growth in the area.
NCDOT announces plans for $300+ million road-widening project along Highway 73