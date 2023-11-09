Finding the right budget for Thanksgiving dinner
QC Life brings in Phil Lempert to discuss how to save at the grocery store for the big feast
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Thanksgiving is just two weeks away, meaning families are starting to get prepared for the dinners that highlight the festive holiday.
Next week, the American Farm Bureau will release its projection on how much a full Thanksgiving dinner will cost.
QC Life talked to the Supermarket Guru, Phil Lempert about where to save at the store, and why this is such an important time for grocery retailers.
