Deputies: Man arrested after robbing Lincoln County Cook Out

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m.
The incident happened around 11:30 p.m.
The incident happened around 11:30 p.m.(Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after robbing a Cook Out in Lincoln County Wednesday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

Alexander Foster, 23, was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $15,500 bond and charged with common law robbery.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. -- at the restaurant -- which is located off NC-73.

Deputies say Foster entered the building through the backdoor with a mask and all-black clothing. He then removed cash and the drawer from one of the registers, running into nearby woods.

A Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit was dispatched to search the area. Officers say they eventually found Foster at a nearby Quick Trip and, after questioning, apprehended him on outstanding warrants from Mecklenburg County.

CRIME: Deputies: 2 arrested after thousands of fentanyl pills found in Union County

Additionally, authorities searched his vehicle, revealing items that tied him to the Cook Out robbery.

