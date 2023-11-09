Deputies: Man arrested after robbing Lincoln County Cook Out

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after robbing a Cook Out in Lincoln County Wednesday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

Alexander Foster, 23, was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $15,500 bond and charged with common law robbery.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. -- at the restaurant -- which is located off NC-73.

Deputies say Foster entered the building through the backdoor with a mask and all-black clothing. He then removed cash and the drawer from one of the registers, running into nearby woods.

A Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit was dispatched to search the area. Officers say they eventually found Foster at a nearby Quick Trip and, after questioning, apprehended him on outstanding warrants from Mecklenburg County.

Additionally, authorities searched his vehicle, revealing items that tied him to the Cook Out robbery.

