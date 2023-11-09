PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Deputies: 2 arrested after thousands of fentanyl pills found in Union County

The pills were found inside a house on East Talleyrand Avenue.
Tyzhe Hough (left) and Jennifer Nixon (right)
Tyzhe Hough (left) and Jennifer Nixon (right)(Union County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were arrested and charged with trafficking illegal drugs in Union County last week, deputies said.

The arrests came after an extensive joint operation involving the Union County Sheriff’s Office and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

During the investigation, authorities discovered that 29-year-old Tyzhe Hough and 27-year-old Jennifer Nixon were allegedly selling large amounts of illegal, street-pressed fentanyl pills.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant at their home on East Talleyrand Avenue in Monroe and found several thousand illegal pills. Both suspects were arrested without incident and remain in jail.

“This was a team effort involving multiple law enforcement agencies,” Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey said. “The lives that will be saved from this large-scale fentanyl seizure and the arrests of these two traffickers could number in the thousands and I commend everyone involved in this investigation for their hard work and dedication.”

Hough is charged with the following offenses:

  • Trafficking in Opium/Heroin (multiple counts)
  • Felony Possession of Cocaine
  • Conspiracy to Traffic Opium/Heroin (multiple counts)
  • Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substances (multiple counts)

Nixon is facing the following charges:

  • Trafficking in Opium/Heroin (multiple counts)
  • Felony Possession of Cocaine
  • Conspiracy to Traffic Opium/Heroin (multiple counts)
  • Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substances (multiple counts)

Hough is being held under a $2 million secured bond, while Nixon is being held on a $1 million secured bond.

Jail records show both Hough and Nixon are due to appear in court on Dec. 12.

