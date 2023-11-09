Crews battling wildfire in Watauga County, temporary shelter set up

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
The fire is burning off of Elk Creek Road in the Triplett area.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:03 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple crews are battling a wildfire burning in Watauga County on Thursday morning.

The fire is off Elk Creek Road in the Triplett area, near Powder Horn Mountain and began around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Watauga County Emergency Services said.

Pictures and video from the scene showed flames burning trees and brush as it moved up the side of the mountain. As of Thursday morning, a spokesperson said the blaze is covering anywhere from 50-75 acres.

Officials did not say what caused the fire, but said some people in the area voluntarily evacuated due to the smoke.

A temporary shelter has been set up at the Deep Gap Fire Department. The American Red Cross is also assisting.

The fire comes as North Carolina expanded its burn ban to include 30 counties. Also in response to the dry conditions and wildfires, Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday.

“I am grateful for the first responders who have jumped into action to help combat the ongoing wildfires in western North Carolina,” Cooper said. “The fires and the continued droughts across the state pose a risk to public health and safety and we want to ensure that all residents and their property remain safe and protected.”

As part of the burn ban, all open burning is prohibited and the issuing of new burning permits has been stopped.

Daily assessments are being made and the ban could be expanded further if necessary.

Under the law, anyone who violates the ban could face a $100 fine, plus court costs. Anyone found liable for setting a fire could also be subject to covering expenses related to putting it out.

Related: Burn ban expanded to include 30 NC counties as drought conditions continue

Watch continuous news coverage here:

