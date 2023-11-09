PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD: Man charged after fatal head-on crash in northeast Charlotte

Roberto Perez-Martinez, 54, was identified as the person killed.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested following a fatal head-on crash in northeast Charlotte Wednesday night, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Gregorio Aguirre Romero, 44, was taken into the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with the following:

  • Involuntary Manslaughter
  • Driving Left-of-Center
  • No Operators License
  • Hit & Run (occurred in a separate crash before this incident)

The wreck happened around 9:15 p.m. on West Sugar Creek Road near I-85.

Police say upon arrival, they found a 2015 Ford van (driven by Romero) and a Chevrolet Astro minivan with ‘extensive damage’ on the road. Medic rushed the driver of the Chevrolet van, Perez-Martinez, to Atrium Main, where he was pronounced deceased.

After investigation, detectives determined Romero was traveling in the opposing travel lanes at a high rate of speed when he struck Perez-Martinez’s van head-on. Authorities say Romero remained on-scene and was not harmed.

85-year-old woman killed in Hickory crash, police say

The investigation into this crash is active and ongoing.

