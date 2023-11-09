‘No Cap, Those Pills are Sus:’ CMPD launches new campaign about fentanyl danger

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is using slang phrases in the hopes of educating younger people about the dangers of fentanyl.

It’s part of the CMPD’s “No Cap, Those Pills are Sus” public awareness campaign and comes as the department is reporting a 20% increase in overdose deaths this year.

The main goal is to prevent overdose deaths through education and to spark conversations within an impressionable audience that is unaware of the prevalence and risks of fentanyl-laced drugs, a news release stated. The social media hashtag for the campaign is #StreetPillsKill.

CMPD officials said there have been 179 overdose deaths so far in 2023, a 20% increase compared to the same time in 2022. The majority of those deaths are people under the age of 40, according to the department.

The campaign includes printed and digital materials with various slang phrases coupled with statistics and warnings for Charlotte citizens, according to the CMPD.

Resources, tips for parents and a list of secured drop box locations for people to safely dispose of drugs can be found here. The drop-off locations include CMPD headquarters at 601 East Trade Street, the Matthews Police Department and the UNC Charlotte Police Department, as well as many local pharmacy locations.

Anyone who may be struggling with addiction can call the national hotline at 800-662-4357.

