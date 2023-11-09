Bringing Authentic Thai to the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re driving down Wilkinson Blvd, you might see a new food truck rolling around.

Noom Yai Thai Street Food specializes in Thai Street Food and other authentic Thai dishes.

Their food truck is mainly located in Belmont at 6503 W Wilkinson Blvd, in the Advance Auto Parts parking lot. However, the truck will move for events, usually on weekends.

The family-owned food truck has Been open only a month and a half. Noppon Kaewphat, a native Thai chef and co-owner of the truck wants to attract people from all over the city and surrounding areas.

Noom Yai Thai makes their food fresh, made to order, with the goal of taking customers to Thailand with unique flavors.

Schedules and locations will be posted every Sunday for the next week. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook for updates

Andrea Pena, co-owner and marketer, and Noppon Kaewphat, co-owner and chef join QC Life to talk about their new food truck and make one of their signature dishes.

