Bond significantly increased for man accused of shooting another man in apartment parking lot

Suspect had bonded out on $10,000 bond, now raised to $300,000
Michael Daryle Withers had his bond increased from $10,000 to $300,000 in court on Thursday.
Michael Daryle Withers had his bond increased from $10,000 to $300,000 in court on Thursday.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man charged with shooting another man during a shootout in a parking lot at an apartment building in Rowan County had his bond significantly increased during a court appearance on Thursday.

Michael Daryle Withers, 27, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury following an incident the Woodland Creek Apartment Complex off of Statesville Boulevard just outside of the Salisbury city limits.

Deputies say it happened on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4:30 p.m. According to the report, Withers was exchanging gunfire with Shikese Zontae Mcentyre, of Salisbury.

Mcentyre was struck and is in the hospital. Deputies also have warrants for his arrest on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into two occupied dwellings, and damage to property for shooting into parked cars.

Several apartments and cars were damaged by bullets, according to deputies.

When Withers was initially arrested he was given a bond of $10,000, and deputies noted that he posted bond before being fully booked into the jail.

At the time of the incident on Tuesday, Withers was already out on bond from Mecklenburg County where he was charged as a suspect in the shooting death of a man in a park.

