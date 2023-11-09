PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
85-year-old woman killed in Hickory crash, police say

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - An 85-year-old woman died after a crash in Hickory on Tuesday night, according to the police department.

Lona Stafford, a passenger in the wreck, was identified as the victim killed.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. along NC-127 at the 16th Avenue NW Intersection.

Police say an Audi A5 was traveling northbound on the roadway when it collided with a Ford Fusion traveling eastbound on 16th Avenue NW.

Officials advised Stafford was inside the Ford and rushed to the Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte before being pronounced deceased.

Multiple crews battling wildfire in Watauga Co.

The crash remains under investigation; no further information was released.

