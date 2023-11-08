Woman told she already voted at Mecklenburg Co. polling site when she didn’t

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Election Day didn’t go so smoothly for a woman in Mecklenburg County, but her persistence ended up paying off.

CAMPAIGN 2023: Click here for full results

Narcissus Lowery, 96, was at the West Charlotte Recreation Center’s polling site.

She said she came to vote, but workers told her she couldn’t because her ballot had already been cast. Lowery, though, was adamant that she hadn’t. She said she waited two hours for poll workers to figure out the issue.

“I hope they get it worked out because to me I take voting very seriously because when I vote I have a voice,” Lowery said.

She added she has voted at that precinct for the past 50 years and never had any problems until Tuesday.

In the end, poll workers said they were able to clear up the issue so Lowery could vote.

The poll manager there said she wasn’t the only one with issues on Election Day.

WBTV will reach out to the Mecklenburg County Elections Office to see what those other problems were.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.