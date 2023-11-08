PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Video: 13 hurt after truck rear-ends CATS bus, catches fire

The wreck happened on July 30, 2023, around 2 p.m. along The Plaza.
The wreck happened on July 30, 2023, around 2 p.m. along The Plaza.
The wreck happened on July 30, 2023, around 2 p.m. along The Plaza.(Courtesy: CATS)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Video released Wednesday shows the moment a Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus and truck collided, injuring 13 people.

Video of the incident can be watched below:

The wreck happened on July 30, 2023, around 2 p.m. along The Plaza near Cove Creek Drive; the road was shut down due to the crash.

CATS officials say the privately owned truck rear-ended the bus, prompting responses from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Medic, and Charlotte Fire.

The truck caught on fire after the collision, and surveillance audio captured multiple reactions from those on the bus.

“Man, someone isn’t paying attention, man!” someone said. “How don’t you see this big bus!?”

Medic said that of the 13, one was treated for life-threatening injuries, two for serious, and the others were evaluated at the scene for minor injuries.

“I hope this bus doesn’t catch on fire,” someone else said.

The driver of the pickup truck was cited for driving without an operator’s license, reckless driving and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Michelle Gannon operates Ruthie Darling Boutique on E. Innes St. in downtown Salisbury.
Salisbury woman looks to GoFundMe to try and save business
Polls across North Carolina will open Tuesday morning for the 2023 municipal elections.
Election Day Guide: Bokhari wins re-election; Democrats make clean sweep in Huntersville
Customer David Lyons says he's had issues with financing the Nissan Rogue he bought from Nissan...
More than 400 charges dismissed against dealership employees
A crash in Gaston County is expected to have major traffic impacts for commuters who take...
Crash closes I-85 lane in Gaston Co., backups reported

Latest News

Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify a man who...
Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify man who robbed southwest Charlotte smoke shop
Union County is one of several area districts to make safety changes following recent fights.
Union County schools implementing safety protocols for winter sports
Power 20s scratch-off tickets from the North Carolina Education Lottery
Concord man wins first $100k prize from new lottery game
Officials said the work is needed to accommodate for future growth in the area.
NCDOT announces plans for $300+ million road-widening project along Highway 73