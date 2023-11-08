PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Vi Lyles defeats challengers to win re-election as Charlotte mayor

Lyles was elected to a fourth term on Tuesday night.
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles won re-election on Tuesday night, defeating challengers Misun Kim and Rob Yates.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Incumbent Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles won re-election on Tuesday night, defeating challengers Misun Kim and Rob Yates.

Lyles, a Democrat who earned almost 74 percent of the city’s vote, has now been elected to a fourth term. Kim, a Republican, finished with 21 percent of the vote, while Yates, a libertarian, finished with five percent.

Prior to her time as Charlotte’s mayor, Lyles served two terms on the City Council. She was elected mayor pro tem for two of the years she was on the council. Before that, she worked as a city employee.

In 2022, Lyles defeated Republican challenger Stephanie de Sarachaga-Bilbao.

According to her page on the City of Charlotte website, Lyles has made affordable housing a key emphasis of her mayorship, along with transportation infrastructure and community safety.

Under her leadership, the city website says that more than 27,000 new jobs have been created.

Election Coverage: Election Day Guide: Polls closed across the Carolinas

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Scott Ghent was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of drug...
Panic button on spare key leads woman to recovery of stolen SUV, arrest of suspect
The blaze broke out at the Southpark Commons Apartments on Sunday afternoon.
Candle catches S CLT apartment complex on fire, causes $1M in damages
Customer David Lyons says he's had issues with financing the Nissan Rogue he bought from Nissan...
More than 400 charges dismissed against dealership employees
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Tariq Bokhari
Tariq Bokhari wins tight race for Charlotte City Council’s District 6 seat
The bond will support 30 projects across the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district.
$2.5 billion CMS school bond referendum passes by wide margin
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles won re-election on Tuesday night, defeating challengers Misun Kim and...
Vi Lyles defeats challengers to win re-election as Charlotte mayor
Bokhari survived a tight race for re-election on Tuesday night, defeating challenger Stephanie...
Tariq Bokhari wins tight race for Charlotte City Council’s District 6 seat