Vi Lyles defeats challengers to win re-election as Charlotte mayor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Incumbent Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles won re-election on Tuesday night, defeating challengers Misun Kim and Rob Yates.

Lyles, a Democrat who earned almost 74 percent of the city’s vote, has now been elected to a fourth term. Kim, a Republican, finished with 21 percent of the vote, while Yates, a libertarian, finished with five percent.

Prior to her time as Charlotte’s mayor, Lyles served two terms on the City Council. She was elected mayor pro tem for two of the years she was on the council. Before that, she worked as a city employee.

In 2022, Lyles defeated Republican challenger Stephanie de Sarachaga-Bilbao.

According to her page on the City of Charlotte website, Lyles has made affordable housing a key emphasis of her mayorship, along with transportation infrastructure and community safety.

Under her leadership, the city website says that more than 27,000 new jobs have been created.

Election Coverage: Election Day Guide: Polls closed across the Carolinas

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.