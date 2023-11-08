Union County schools implementing safety protocols for winter sports

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - New protocols will be in place for athletic events at Union County schools this winter, the district announced on Wednesday.

UCPS said the changes come after “a number of safety incidents” around the county.

The following protocols will be implemented at all winter sports events:

Only clear bags, no larger than 4.5 by 6.5 inches, will be allowed inside events/games

Medical and baby bags are subject to searches

Middle and elementary school students must be accompanied by an adult 21 or older

Ticket sales will end at halftime of the final event.

Similar protocols were in place for fall sports and events as well.

Union County is one of several area districts to make such changes after several recent fights and violent acts broke out at high school sporting events in and around Charlotte.

In Union County, a massive brawl led to the cancellation of a football game between Monroe and Forest Hills. More than 20 people were identified as having been involved.

For more information on Union County sports, visit the district’s athletic website.

