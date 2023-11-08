PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Troopers: Pageland crash involving tractor-trailer, minivan kills 1

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon.
One person is dead following a crash between a minivan and tractor-trailer Tuesday afternoon in...
One person is dead following a crash between a minivan and tractor-trailer Tuesday afternoon in Chesterfield County, S.C.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PAGELAND, S.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a crash between a minivan and tractor-trailer Tuesday afternoon in Chesterfield County, S.C.

According to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, it happened around 2:10 p.m. on Airport Road at Coon Creek Road, about two miles east of Pageland.

Troopers say that the truck was headed north on Airport Road and the minivan was turning left from Coon Creek Road when it was hit.

The driver of the minivan died at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

