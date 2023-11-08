Troopers: Pageland crash involving tractor-trailer, minivan kills 1

PAGELAND, S.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a crash between a minivan and tractor-trailer Tuesday afternoon in Chesterfield County, S.C.

According to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, it happened around 2:10 p.m. on Airport Road at Coon Creek Road, about two miles east of Pageland.

Troopers say that the truck was headed north on Airport Road and the minivan was turning left from Coon Creek Road when it was hit.

The driver of the minivan died at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

