Tariq Bokhari wins tight race for Charlotte City Council’s District 6 seat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tariq Bokhari survived a tight race for re-election on Tuesday night, defeating challenger Stephanie Hand by a slim margin to keep his Charlotte City Council representing District 6.

With results from all precincts in, Bokhari won 11,698 votes compared to Hand’s 11,346.

His victory comes a year after defeating hand in his previous bid for re-election. Bokhari won that race by another razor-thin margin of less than 400 votes.

Bokhari will now serve a fourth term on the council after having first been elected in 2017.

District 6, centered in south Charlotte, presented what was easily the tightest race for a City Council seat. With the win, Bokhari remains one of two Republicans on the council, the other being Ed Driggs of District 7. Driggs ran unopposed to win re-election.

