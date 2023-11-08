PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Suspect out on bond for Huntersville murder now charged with shooting man at Rowan Co. apartment

Shootout at apartment complex left one person hurt, several cars damaged
Michael Withers was charged. He was held under $10,000 bond but is now out of jail.
Michael Withers was charged. He was held under $10,000 bond but is now out of jail.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shootout that occurred at the Woodland Creek Apartment Complex off of Statesville Boulevard just outside of the Salisbury city limits.

On Tuesday at 4:34 p.m., 911 calls reported the shooting and responding deputies found at least four cars and three apartments riddled with bullet holes.

One person was confirmed to have been shot when they arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators made one arrest while at the apartments and an AK-47-style rifle was recovered, located hidden in the nearby woods.

Michael Daryle Withers, 27, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and posted it before being fully booked into the jail, according to deputies.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Shikese Zontae Mcentyre, of Salisbury. Warrants were obtained for Mcentyre’s arrest for assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into two occupied dwellings, and damage to property for shooting into parked cars.

Deputies say Withers was out on bond for a murder that occurred in August of 2021 in Huntersville, N.C. In that case, he’s accused of shooting another man during an argument at a park.

Related: Police identify suspect accused in murder of person following argument at Huntersville park

Mcentyre was not arrested the night of this incident in Salisbury due to medical treatment he was receiving for his injuries. Detectives are reviewing evidence in the case and additional arrests and charges are expected to come.

“The senseless shooting placed many innocent lives at risk and we want anyone with helpful information to come forward and help us keep people like this out of our community,” Sheriff Travis Allen said.

Anyone with information can call Det. Anthony Palacios at 704-216-8685 or Sgt. Jeremy Thomason at 704-216-8683.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Michelle Gannon operates Ruthie Darling Boutique on E. Innes St. in downtown Salisbury.
Salisbury woman looks to GoFundMe to try and save business
Polls across North Carolina will open Tuesday morning for the 2023 municipal elections.
Election Day Guide: Bokhari wins re-election; Democrats make clean sweep in Huntersville
Customer David Lyons says he's had issues with financing the Nissan Rogue he bought from Nissan...
More than 400 charges dismissed against dealership employees
A crash in Gaston County is expected to have major traffic impacts for commuters who take...
Crash closes I-85 lane in Gaston Co., backups reported

Latest News

The crash happened early Wednesday morning.
Crash closes part of Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte
State of Emergency issued as crews work to contain 431-acre fire in NC
Crews making progress containing 431-acre fire in NC
Charlotte FC head coach Christian Lattanzio, right, sips water as he and Houston Dynamo head...
Charlotte FC head coach, assistant coach no longer with the team
One person is dead following a crash between a minivan and tractor-trailer Tuesday afternoon in...
Troopers: Pageland crash involving tractor-trailer, minivan kills 1