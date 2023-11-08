Suspect out on bond for Huntersville murder now charged with shooting man at Rowan Co. apartment

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shootout that occurred at the Woodland Creek Apartment Complex off of Statesville Boulevard just outside of the Salisbury city limits.

On Tuesday at 4:34 p.m., 911 calls reported the shooting and responding deputies found at least four cars and three apartments riddled with bullet holes.

One person was confirmed to have been shot when they arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators made one arrest while at the apartments and an AK-47-style rifle was recovered, located hidden in the nearby woods.

Michael Daryle Withers, 27, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and posted it before being fully booked into the jail, according to deputies.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Shikese Zontae Mcentyre, of Salisbury. Warrants were obtained for Mcentyre’s arrest for assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into two occupied dwellings, and damage to property for shooting into parked cars.

Deputies say Withers was out on bond for a murder that occurred in August of 2021 in Huntersville, N.C. In that case, he’s accused of shooting another man during an argument at a park.

Mcentyre was not arrested the night of this incident in Salisbury due to medical treatment he was receiving for his injuries. Detectives are reviewing evidence in the case and additional arrests and charges are expected to come.

“The senseless shooting placed many innocent lives at risk and we want anyone with helpful information to come forward and help us keep people like this out of our community,” Sheriff Travis Allen said.

Anyone with information can call Det. Anthony Palacios at 704-216-8685 or Sgt. Jeremy Thomason at 704-216-8683.

