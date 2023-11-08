Student injured in crash involving school bus in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A student was injured following a crash involving a school bus and truck in Statesville Tuesday afternoon.

According to Statesville police, the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. around East Broad Street and Phillips Lane.

The truck at the time was towing a trailer. At the time of the crash, the truck and trailer was behind the school bus. When the bus began to slow down, the driver of the truck said his brakes failed and his vehicle hit the back of the bus.

Police say one student was injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment but is expected to be OK.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.