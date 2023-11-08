Salisbury church stacks ‘em high when it comes to Christmas gift shoeboxes

SALISBURY N.C. (WBTV) - A church in Salisbury has used the “all hands on deck” approach to pack hundreds of boxes of Christmas gifts that will be sent across the world through Operation Christmas Child.

Members of Stallings Memorial Baptist Church on South Main have packed 1027 of the bright green and red boxes filled with gifts for children.

Operation Christmas Child (OCC) is a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse and began in 1993. According to the organization, “the mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world. Through this project, Samaritan’s Purse partners with the local church worldwide to share the Good News of Jesus Christ and make disciples of the nations.”

Members of Stallings work on the project year round, coordinated by members Susan Lippard, and Darcell Mangan with help from the women’s groups at the church.

The same women that manage the OCC ministry were instrumental in establishing the drive thru food ministry at Stallings.

“The church has such a heart for the community. I’d love to see those ladies recognized for their service. There’s many others that help as well,” said member Lynn Masingo.

Churches across the area take part in the ministry, encouraging members to pack the boxes and then return them so that they can be shipped to the processing center that Samaritan’s Purse operates.

While most churches focus on the project in the weeks prior to Thanksgiving, the group at Stallings works on OCC throughout the year.

“They meet on Monday’s at 1:00 p.m. and have set up a workshop on the third floor where they work all year long. The packing parties are the product of their hard work,” said Claire Karriker. “These ladies are very passionate about this ministry and showcase it with an OCC Table at Trunk or Treat, visiting workshops, fundraising for shipping costs, endless crafting and shopping, and helping at the processing center.”

Thanks to churches like Stallings, Samaritan’s Purse estimates that since 1993, more than 209 million children in more than 170 countries and territories have received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox.

More than 9,000 year-round volunteers also get the word out about the Samaritan’s Purse project across the U.S. In addition, Samaritan’s Purse says that some 80,000 short-term volunteers serve in more than 4,000 drop-off locations open across the country every year during National Collection Week, the third week in November.

Each shoebox collected then travels to a processing center to be inspected and prepared for international shipment by 90,000 volunteers. All of this is supported by the 30,000 volunteers in a prayer network.

Each box is packed full of quality toys, school supplies, and personal care items that are distributed to children around the world.

Members of Stallings Memorial Baptist have been able to hear from recipients of shoeboxes in Burundi, the Philippines, and other places that have received the boxes and reached out to the church via Facebook.

To learn more about Operation Christmas Child, visit this link.

