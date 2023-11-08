Rowan EDC advances local business growth with Spydr visit

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC team welcomed a new business to Salisbury in a recent Expand Rowan visit with Spydr, a company that recently relocated from Mooresville to Rowan County.

In a press release, the EDC pointed out that the CEO of Spyder is Shane Love, who brings a wealth of experience with 30 years in the racing industry. The company stands out for its specialty services, which include precision CNC manufacturing, specialty welding, wood routing, plasma cutting, and specialized fabrication.

The family-run company moved to its location at 420 Mildred Avenue earlier this year and they currently employ 7 persons. The facility is also home to Unknown Carbon, a carbon fiber shop that is a partner of Spyder.

”One of the most gratifying elements of the EDC’s Expand Rowan program is meeting an entrepreneur who has taken their experience in the industry, mastered their craft, and turned that passion into a thriving operation,” said Kendall Henderson, Rowan EDC’s Director of Business Services. “The skills and experience Shane has acquired after 30 years of working at Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing are evident in his new venture with Spydr. We are fortunate that he chose Rowan County for his innovative business and are confident they will experience continued success in our community where the manufacturing ecosystem and pro-business climate are advantageous for his company and team. We can’t wait to see what cutting-edge project Spydr will weave up next!”

The Expand Rowan program is part of the Rowan EDC’s ongoing efforts to support and expand local businesses to enhance economic growth and prosperity in the region.

