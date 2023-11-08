Robeson County deputies expected to make ‘full recovery’ after shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Two Robeson County deputies are still recovering after a Tuesday shootout with a suspect left them hurt.

Deputy Jonathan Walters and Deputy Kaelin Locklear were shot around 9:30 a.m. after responding to Lois Ann Drive in the Maxton area.

In an update Wednesday, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said both deputies are expected to make a full recovery. Walters and Kaelin are alert and in “good spirits,” the sheriff’s office said.

They remain in the hospital for observations.

Previously, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said one of the deputies had surgery for his leg and the other to remove shrapnel near his heart.

The deputies responded to Lois Ann Drive originally after tips about a potential wanted person sighting.

Wilkins said the deputies attempted to serve a warrant to 20-year-old Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr. for violating the terms of his pre-trial. He was out on a pre-trial release for a murder investigation from November 2022.

Shawn ran away from deputies and through the nearby woods, Wilkins said. Deputies spotted him behind a tree when he allegedly jumped out and started shooting at deputies.

At least one deputy fired back multiple times. One of the deputies hit was shot at least three times in the upper body, and the second deputy was hit once in the leg near his femoral artery.

Officials said Shawn then jumped into a deputy vehicle and backed over one of the deputies, breaking his leg, before hitting another deputy’s car and driving off. He reportedly drove for about half a mile before being stopped by additional deputies and arrested.

Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr. (WMBF News)

Shawn is still being treated at the hospital. He is listed in critical “but stable condition.”

Shawn is facing multiple charges in connection to Tuesday’s shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

