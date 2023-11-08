PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police: Man fatally shot by officer outside Iredell County hospital

The man was shot multiple times outside of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.
A man was shot multiple times by a Mooresville police officer outside of the Lake Norman...
A man was shot multiple times by a Mooresville police officer outside of the Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was fatally shot by officers at an Iredell County hospital on Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers were made aware of a man who was threatening to harm himself in his vehicle at the Lake Norman Regional Medical Center around 3:45 a.m., the Mooresville Police Department said.

Hospital security saw the man put a gun in his pocket as he got out of his vehicle.

Once at the scene, police found the man holding the gun. Officers told him multiple times to drop the gun, which he did. After that, though, he allegedly picked it back up and posed a threat to police, officials said.

The department said officers immediately responded to the threat, with one officer firing five times at the man. Multiple shots hit the man. After the shooting, police said lifesaving aid was administered before hospital staff took over.

Police identified the man as 56-year-old Robert William Berry. He died later in the morning due to his injuries.

The officer who fired at Berry has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation, as is standard protocol. The NC State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating the incident, and Mooresville Police are conducting an administrative investigation.

