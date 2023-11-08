PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NoDa’s iconic Brooks’ Sandwich House listed for sale

The classic Charlotte burger joint has been a staple of the NoDa neighborhood for decades.
By Connor Lomis and Ron Lee
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A decades-long staple of NoDa’s neighborhood is on sale.

Brooks’ Sandwich House, the classic Charlotte burger joint, was officially listed after the owners publicly considered selling the shop a few months ago.

“It broke my heart because a lot of people have been coming here,” said Ruth Patton, a 30-year customer. “And if they don’t use the food up, they just give it away. They give it to the homeless or whoever is hungry.”

For nearly five decades, the Brooks family has served burgers and chili cheese dogs from the small red brick building, even after the tragic shooting of co-owner Scott Brooks in 2019, where he was murdered and robbed outside the building.

More recently, a larceny of an ATM was caught on camera, as thieves ripped the machine from the base with a rental truck.

Still, David Brooks and the shop remained loyal to their customers, but people close to the family felt his retirement was coming.

“Everything here has always been first class,” said Joe Talamo, another Brooks’ regular.

The family previously told WBTV they didn’t want to sell but considered it simply to explore their options.

The asking price is not listed -- you’ll have to call for that.

