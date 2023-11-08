PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

NCDOT announces plans for $300+ million road-widening project along Highway 73

The project will cover an 8.5-mile stretch from Northcross Drive to Highway 16.
Officials said the work is needed to accommodate for future growth in the area.
Officials said the work is needed to accommodate for future growth in the area.(NCDOT)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has announced plans for a $300 million project aimed at widening Highway 73 between Lincoln and Mecklenburg counties.

The project, which covers an 8.5-mile stretch between Northcross Drive in Huntersville and Highway 16 in Lincoln County, is scheduled to begin construction in 2026. A targeted completion date has not yet been made public.

Officials said the work is needed to accommodate for future growth in the area, and called the stretch of highway a “regionally important route.”

NCDOT said it expects traffic on the portion of Highway 73 from Highway 16 to West Catawba Avenue to increase by 35 percent by 2040. From West Catawba Avenue to Northcross Drive, traffic is projected to increase by 60 percent.

A breakdown of the $302.8 million undertaking includes $20.9 million for utility relocation, $120.4 million for property acquisition and $161.5 million for construction. The most expensive portion of the project is the stretch from Highway 16 to Beatties Ford Road. Nearly $159 million will go toward that stretch of roadway alone.

A public meeting regarding the project will be held on Nov. 14 from 2-7 p.m. at Lake Norman Baptist Church.

More detailed information about the Highway 73 project can be found on the NCDOT’s website.

Related: State to give $45 million to improve busy interchange near Charlotte airport

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Michelle Gannon operates Ruthie Darling Boutique on E. Innes St. in downtown Salisbury.
Salisbury woman looks to GoFundMe to try and save business
Polls across North Carolina will open Tuesday morning for the 2023 municipal elections.
Election Day Guide: Bokhari wins re-election; Democrats make clean sweep in Huntersville
Customer David Lyons says he's had issues with financing the Nissan Rogue he bought from Nissan...
More than 400 charges dismissed against dealership employees
A crash in Gaston County is expected to have major traffic impacts for commuters who take...
Crash closes I-85 lane in Gaston Co., backups reported

Latest News

Troopers said the man died from his injuries on Wednesday.
Man dies after crash on U.S. 321 in Lincoln County, troopers say
The right lanes along a portion of Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte are closed in...
Crash closes part of Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte
A sign flashing a driver's speed has been installed along The Plaza.
Flashing sign added to dangerous part of The Plaza
At one point, several hundred customers were without power.
Crash closes part of Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte