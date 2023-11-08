1 seriously injured after shooting at Huntersville Walmart parking lot

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured after a shooting near the Huntersville Walmart Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

The incident happened in the parking lot located on Bryton Town Center Drive near Preysing Street.

Medic said one person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The supercenter’s pharmacy tells WBTV there was an incident in the parking lot but that the has since store reopened.

