PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

1 seriously injured after shooting at Huntersville Walmart parking lot

The incident happened on Bryton Town Center Drive near Preysing Street.
Huntersville shooting
Huntersville shooting(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured after a shooting near the Huntersville Walmart Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

The incident happened in the parking lot located on Bryton Town Center Drive near Preysing Street.

Medic said one person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The supercenter’s pharmacy tells WBTV there was an incident in the parking lot but that the has since store reopened.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Michelle Gannon operates Ruthie Darling Boutique on E. Innes St. in downtown Salisbury.
Salisbury woman looks to GoFundMe to try and save business
Polls across North Carolina will open Tuesday morning for the 2023 municipal elections.
Election Day Guide: Bokhari wins re-election; Democrats make clean sweep in Huntersville
Customer David Lyons says he's had issues with financing the Nissan Rogue he bought from Nissan...
More than 400 charges dismissed against dealership employees
A crash in Gaston County is expected to have major traffic impacts for commuters who take...
Crash closes I-85 lane in Gaston Co., backups reported

Latest News

Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify a man who...
Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify man who robbed southwest Charlotte smoke shop
Union County is one of several area districts to make safety changes following recent fights.
Union County schools implementing safety protocols for winter sports
The wreck happened on July 30, 2023, around 2 p.m. along The Plaza.
Video: 13 hurt after truck rear-ends CATS bus, catches fire
Power 20s scratch-off tickets from the North Carolina Education Lottery
Concord man wins first $100k prize from new lottery game