Man dies after crash on U.S. 321 in Lincoln County, troopers say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – A Cherryville man has died from injuries he sustained in a crash in Lincoln County.

The crash happened on U.S. 321 near N.C. 27 at 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet Aveo was speeding on U.S. 321 when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, overturned several times and came to rest on the driver’s side.

The driver, Michael Aaron Williams, 36, of Cherryville, was taken by medical helicopter to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, according to the highway patrol. He died from his injuries on Wednesday.

Troopers said the preliminary investigation indicates reckless driving and excessive speed were contributing circumstances in the crash.

