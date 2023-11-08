PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man dies after crash on U.S. 321 in Lincoln County, troopers say

Troopers said the preliminary investigation indicates reckless driving and excessive speed were contributing circumstances in the crash.
Troopers said the man died from his injuries on Wednesday.
Troopers said the man died from his injuries on Wednesday.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – A Cherryville man has died from injuries he sustained in a crash in Lincoln County.

The crash happened on U.S. 321 near N.C. 27 at 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet Aveo was speeding on U.S. 321 when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, overturned several times and came to rest on the driver’s side.

The driver, Michael Aaron Williams, 36, of Cherryville, was taken by medical helicopter to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, according to the highway patrol. He died from his injuries on Wednesday.

Troopers said the preliminary investigation indicates reckless driving and excessive speed were contributing circumstances in the crash.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Michelle Gannon operates Ruthie Darling Boutique on E. Innes St. in downtown Salisbury.
Salisbury woman looks to GoFundMe to try and save business
Polls across North Carolina will open Tuesday morning for the 2023 municipal elections.
Election Day Guide: Bokhari wins re-election; Democrats make clean sweep in Huntersville
Customer David Lyons says he's had issues with financing the Nissan Rogue he bought from Nissan...
More than 400 charges dismissed against dealership employees
A crash in Gaston County is expected to have major traffic impacts for commuters who take...
Crash closes I-85 lane in Gaston Co., backups reported

Latest News

The right lanes along a portion of Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte are closed in...
Crash closes part of Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte
A sign flashing a driver's speed has been installed along The Plaza.
Flashing sign added to dangerous part of The Plaza
At one point, several hundred customers were without power.
Crash closes part of Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte
WBTV is reaching out to Charlotte DOT to find out if they have any other plans to improve...
Flashing sign added to dangerous part of The Plaza