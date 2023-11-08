PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Making stirring spoons with Anita’s Sweets & Treats

QC Life tried a creative snack ahead of some upcoming family gatherings.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLOVER, S.C. (QC Life) - It might not feel like fall outside, but at QC Life we’re getting into the holiday mood with some fun treats.

In Clover, one baker makes popular treats for the holiday season, all from home!

Anita’s Sweets & Treats creates homemade custom orders along with doing events. Starting out making hot chocolate bombs in 2020, the bakery also makes other treats like cupcakes, chocolate-covered treats, homemade Rice Krispie treats, and surprise balls.

The home bakery also keeps an updated calendar pinned to the top of its Facebook page and Instagram.

Anita Burns, owner of Anita’s Sweets and Treats, joined QC@3 to help create one of her signature cake pops.

