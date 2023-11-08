Groups claiming victory as CMS school bond referendum appears on path to passing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Local groups are declaring victory as the $2.5 billion Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bond referendum appears to be on the path to passing.

With nearly half of all precincts reporting, 64% of voters have voted “Yes” to the referendum, which would provide funding to support 30 projects across the school district.

Some improvements include making schools safer and relieving overcrowding. Currently, there are about 1,200 mobile classrooms across CMS, and the student body is continuing to grow.

A full list of the projects is posted on the district’s website.

The referendum requires property taxes to be raised by 1 cent per $100 on three separate times, the first in 2025, then 2028 and 2029.

Related: Election Day: $2.5 billion bond for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on the ballot

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.