GRAPHIC: Greenville Humane Society helping dog after shooting

Funding is needed for ‘special case’ animals that require lifesaving care
Cara was shot while chasing chickens according to the Greenville Humane Society.
Cara was shot while chasing chickens according to the Greenville Humane Society.(GHS)
By Todd Williams
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Humane Society is providing a dog named Cara with care in the wake of a shooting that ultimately required a leg amputation.

The shelter’s Hope Fund, which helps address the significant financial support needed for animals that are special cases, greatly assisted after Cara was shot after chasing chickens. Her leg was swollen up to her neck, and she was taken to the Humane Society facility, where x-rays revealed significant amounts of shrapnel and bone fragments in her leg. The injured dog was taken into surgery where her leg was amputated. Cara is now in recovery and will be available for adoption in the coming weeks.

The Greenville Humane Society encourages everyone to help sustain the Hope Fund to give animals in need the resources that can help with treatment for especially traumatic cases. Those who want to contribute can make a donation via social media, send a donation through Venmo to @greenvillehumanesociety or mail a donation to:

305 Airport Road, Greenville, SC 29607

And there is also the option to visit their website and choose ‘The Hope Fund’ as Donation Type. Below are additional pictures (WARNING: GRAPHIC).

