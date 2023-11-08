PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Flashing sign added to dangerous part of The Plaza

By WBTV Web Staff and Mary Calkins
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It appears the city is taking action to slow drivers down in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood neighborhood.

It follows a series of stories WBTV has done over the past several months.

The Charlotte Department of Transportation has put up a sign on The Plaza just past Eastway Drive. It flashes the speed as drivers come down this busy stretch, an area that’s seen several serious and even deadly crashes.

The most recent was just about six weeks ago when a driver went off the road and the car wound up in a tree. It’s one of several crashes in this stretch of road between Eastway Drive and Milton Road.

In September, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police conducted a targeted operation, issuing 81 speeding tickets.

Some of those crashes have wound up in Kristen Askey’s yard. She’s the one who reached out to Charlotte DOT asking them to do something.

“I don’t want anyone else to get hurt. I mean there’s always gonna be stupid people that do stupid things and don’t pay attention to the rules, but the city has an obligation to alleviate the opportunity to do those stupid things,” Askey said.

WBTV is reaching out to Charlotte DOT to find out if they have any other plans to improve safety along this stretch of road.

