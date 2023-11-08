First Alert to record-high temperatures for Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – We’re looking at record-breaking heat for Wednesday.

It’s a First Alert to the heat, as temperatures are expected to climb to 82 degrees under sunny skies. The previous record was 79 degrees set in 2020.

The day is starting off with temperatures in the 50s but will continue to climb.

