Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify man who robbed southwest Charlotte smoke shop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify a man who robbed a smoke shop in southwest Charlotte.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Sunday, October 22 at 2030 Smoke City on South Blvd.

Surveillance footage from the business shows a man wearing a hat and sunglasses walk into the business. In the video footage, the suspect can be heard making a request that requires an employee at the business to open the store cash register. The video then shows the suspect thrust a gun at the worker and demand money.

“You can see from the video, it’s very dangerous,” said Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers. “This weapon could have accidentally gone off. Any number of things could have happened.”

In the surveillance footage, the suspect can be heard threatening to shoot the employee.

“Do not move. You come out that door, I’m going to fire your (expletive) up,” the suspect can be heard saying in the surveillance footage.

The video shows the suspect take money from the register and then leave the business.

Smith said he is hopeful that the suspect can be identified after video footage is shown to the public.

“This business has a very good video system as you can see and we actually were very fortunate to get some audio as well so we’re just reaching out to the community and if you recognize this individual even by voice, we ask that you give us a call,” explained Smith.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

