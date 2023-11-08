PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify man who robbed southwest Charlotte smoke shop

Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify a man who...
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify a man who robbed a smoke shop in southwest Charlotte.(CMPD)
By Alex Giles
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify a man who robbed a smoke shop in southwest Charlotte.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Sunday, October 22 at 2030 Smoke City on South Blvd.

Surveillance footage from the business shows a man wearing a hat and sunglasses walk into the business. In the video footage, the suspect can be heard making a request that requires an employee at the business to open the store cash register. The video then shows the suspect thrust a gun at the worker and demand money.

“You can see from the video, it’s very dangerous,” said Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers. “This weapon could have accidentally gone off. Any number of things could have happened.”

In the surveillance footage, the suspect can be heard threatening to shoot the employee.

“Do not move. You come out that door, I’m going to fire your (expletive) up,” the suspect can be heard saying in the surveillance footage.

The video shows the suspect take money from the register and then leave the business.

Smith said he is hopeful that the suspect can be identified after video footage is shown to the public.

“This business has a very good video system as you can see and we actually were very fortunate to get some audio as well so we’re just reaching out to the community and if you recognize this individual even by voice, we ask that you give us a call,” explained Smith.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Michelle Gannon operates Ruthie Darling Boutique on E. Innes St. in downtown Salisbury.
Salisbury woman looks to GoFundMe to try and save business
Polls across North Carolina will open Tuesday morning for the 2023 municipal elections.
Election Day Guide: Bokhari wins re-election; Democrats make clean sweep in Huntersville
Customer David Lyons says he's had issues with financing the Nissan Rogue he bought from Nissan...
More than 400 charges dismissed against dealership employees
A crash in Gaston County is expected to have major traffic impacts for commuters who take...
Crash closes I-85 lane in Gaston Co., backups reported

Latest News

Union County is one of several area districts to make safety changes following recent fights.
Union County schools implementing safety protocols for winter sports
The wreck happened on July 30, 2023, around 2 p.m. along The Plaza.
Video: 13 hurt after truck rear-ends CATS bus, catches fire
Power 20s scratch-off tickets from the North Carolina Education Lottery
Concord man wins first $100k prize from new lottery game
Officials said the work is needed to accommodate for future growth in the area.
NCDOT announces plans for $300+ million road-widening project along Highway 73
“I grew up coming to Brooks’ with my dad; it’s my dad’s favorite restaurant,” said Jeremy Love,...
NoDa’s iconic Brooks’ Sandwich House listed for sale