Crash closes part of Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte

There was no word just yet on any possible injuries.
At one point, several hundred customers were without power.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:42 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte is closed in both directions after a car took out a power pole overnight.

The crash happened at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Brookshire Boulevard and Oakdale Road.

Those downed power lines have closed the inbound and outbound lanes of Brookshire Boulevard. It’s not immediately known how long the road will be closed.

At one point, several hundred customers were without power. That power has been restored, according to Duke Energy.

There was no word just yet on any possible injuries.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

