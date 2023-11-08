PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Concord man wins first $100k prize from new lottery game

The ticket was purchased from a BJ’s Membership Club.
Power 20s scratch-off tickets from the North Carolina Education Lottery
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord man won the first $100,000 prize on a new $20 scratch-off ticket.

Fresnel Bretoux bought a Power 20s ticket from BJ’s Membership Club on Lyles Lane Northwest in Concord.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to claim his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,256.

The Power 20s game debuted in October with four $2 million top prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Three $2 million prizes and seven $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

For more information, visit nclottery.com.

