Cheerwine rolls out popular Holiday Punch for 10th year

Known by many as the “official punch” of the South, Cheerwine first introduced the pre-mixed...
Known by many as the "official punch" of the South, Cheerwine first introduced the pre-mixed blend of its legendary punch in two-liter bottles a decade ago.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cheerwine, the beloved family-owned soft drink from Salisbury is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Cheerwine Holiday Punch this season, spreading cheer far and wide.

According to a press release, known by many as the “official punch” of the South, Cheerwine first introduced the pre-mixed blend of its legendary punch in two-liter bottles a decade ago.

Cheerwine Holiday Punch is described as a delightful blend of the soda’s signature cherry flavor, tangy pineapple juice and bright, bubbly ginger ale. It’s the perfect fusion of flavors that captures the essence of the season in every sip.

Cheerwine Holiday Punch is now available online and in select Carolina grocery stores, while supplies last.

”Families throughout the South have woven Cheerwine and Holiday Punch into the fabric of their traditions for years,” says Joy Harper, the great-great granddaughter of Cheerwine’s founder and vice president of marketing for Cheerwine. “We’re honored to be part of these cherished memories, bringing generations together.”

To commemorate this milestone, Cheerwine is partnering with 16 prominent mixologists from across the Carolinas to unveil a collection of cocktail and mocktail recipes incorporating this timeless, seasonal favorite.

”We’re delighted to introduce these unique Cheerwine-inspired creations, confident they’ll become additions to holiday celebrations for years to come,” says Harper. “We’re grateful to all our partners for generously sharing their recipes with their fellow Carolinians.”

Here is the list of partners and their original Cheerwine recipes:

Asheville

Katey Ryder (The Golden Pineapple): Cheery Ho Ho Holiday Punch

Elaina Haile (Little Jumbo*): Yuletide Cheerwine Jamboree

Charlotte

Heather Hamilton (Haberdish): Gift of Cheer

Roger Kongkham (Supperland): N.C. Night Market

Eli Privette (The Crunkleton): Cheerwine Fizz

Charleston

James Bolt (The Gin Joint*): Mr. Narwhal

Michael Sally (The Sweetgrass Lounge*): Pine and Dine

Columbia

Grant McCloskey (Ratio*): Holiday Mambo No. 5

Will Green (The Hoot*): The Fireside Chat

Greensboro

Emma Smith (Neighbors*): Holiday Sangria

Greenville

Mikey Coates (UP on the Roof*): Jingle Bird

Pawleys Island

Devin Blackburn (Bistro 217): Rockefeller Center

Jacob O’Tuel (Rustic Table): Cheery Cherry Soda

Wilmington

Carter Jewell (Mocksie*): Mocksie’s Cheerwine Holiday Punch

Winston-Salem

Justin Rankin (The Katharine Brasserie & Bar*): Carolina Old Fashioned

Tim Nolan (Fair Witness*): Power Animal

In honor of this celebration, 10 partner establishments, as notated above with an asterisk, will serve their exclusive Cheerwine creations during the holiday season, while supplies last. Please call ahead to confirm availability.

Additionally, NoDa Brewing Company is commemorating this special occasion with the debut of their Cheerwine Holiday Ale, a limited-edition brew that brings a festive twist to their popular Cheerwine Ale with notes of Holiday Punch.

From now through November 12, customers can pre-order theirs on NoDa’s website. Cheerwine Holiday Ale will also be available on draft at both of the brewery’s taprooms beginning Friday, November 24.

For more information about Cheerwine Holiday Punch, visit cheerwine.com/punch/.

