Charlotte FC head coach, assistant coach no longer with the team

A search for a new head coach will begin immediately, according to the club.
Charlotte FC head coach Christian Lattanzio, right, sips water as he and Houston Dynamo head...
Charlotte FC head coach Christian Lattanzio, right, sips water as he and Houston Dynamo head coach Paulo Nagamura, left, watch from the bench during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)(Michael Wyke | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Football Club Head Coach Christian Lattanzio and assistant coach Andy Quy will no longer work with the team, the club announced in a press release Wednesday morning.

“We would like to thank Christian and Andy for their time at the Club,” owner David Tepper wrote in the same release. “They helped guide us through the last 18 months and we are all appreciative of their contributions to Charlotte FC.”

The decision comes after the club recently closed out their season with 10 wins, 13 draws and 11 losses.

“We undertook an offseason evaluation of our organization and we’re confident this move is in the best interest of the Club for 2024 and beyond,” said Charlotte FC President Joe LaBue. “Our Club will continue to be ambitious and strive to progress both on and off the pitch.”

The 2023 season, the second in the team’s history, was also marked by their first time making the playoffs.

[Charlotte FC set for first-ever playoff match against NY Red Bulls]

“A thorough and comprehensive search for the Club’s next head coach will begin immediately,” said Charlotte FC Sporting Director Zoran Krneta. “Out of respect to all prospective candidates, we will not have further comment at this time.”

