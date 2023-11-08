$2.5 billion CMS school bond referendum passes by wide margin

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The $2.5 billion Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bond referendum has officially passed.

With all precincts reporting, 63% of voters voted “Yes” to the referendum, which will provide funding to support 30 projects across the school district.

Nearly 120,000 votes regarding the referendum were cast. More than 75,000 were in favor.

Some improvements include making schools safer and relieving overcrowding. Currently, there are about 1,200 mobile classrooms across CMS, and the student body is continuing to grow.

A full list of the projects is posted on the district’s website.

The referendum requires property taxes to be raised by one cent per $100 on three separate occasions, the first in 2025, then again in 2028 and 2029.

Local groups supporting the referendum were calling the race a victory as early as 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

