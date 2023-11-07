PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘Shocked and gutted’: NC rescue gets emergency care for neglected, abused puppy

Peaches is receiving veterinary care after she was rescued from a neglectful and abusive home.
Peaches is receiving veterinary care after she was rescued from a neglectful and abusive home.(Brother Wolf Animal Rescue)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Brother Wolf Animal Rescue said when the puppy they’ve named Peaches arrived at their shelter in Asheville, she was so sick she had to be carried in the front door.

A woman rescued the 4-month-old pup from a neglectful and abusive situation, according to the shelter, and drove hours to get help from Brother Wolf.

Peaches has multiple health issues after the neglect she suffered. Brother Wolf shared a photo of her that shows most of her fur is missing and her skin is infected.

“Shocked and gutted,” the shelter posted on Facebook. “Peaches, you are safe. We will do everything we can to save you. Leave 4-month-old Peaches some healing words of encouragement. We will read them all to her, while we cry with her. This one is hard.”

A spokesperson for the shelter said Peaches was immediately brought to a veterinary partner for emergency care and is now stable. She is recovering in an experienced foster home.

Donations made to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue go to support the care of animals like Peaches. Click here for more information on how to give.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Scott Ghent was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of drug...
Panic button on spare key leads woman to recovery of stolen SUV, arrest of suspect
The blaze broke out at the Southpark Commons Apartments on Sunday afternoon.
Candle catches S CLT apartment complex on fire, causes $1M in damages
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Ashley James Crouse
Deputies: Pastor arrested on child sex charges in Caldwell County
The airport said the change is happening because of the significant growth it has seen.
‘It’s crazy’: Increased parking rates begin at Charlotte airport

Latest News

DaJames Shaquilla Greene
Lancaster Co. man accused of selling drugs close to elementary school, deputies say
WBTV News at Noon
Overnight house fire displaces three in Concord
Ronald Boyles was given a $1M bond.
Man given $1M bond after deputies seize 300g of meth, 100g of fentanyl in Lincoln County
The Derita Warriors are looking to take the team to Orlando, Fla.
Charlotte youth football team overcoming adversity, eyes set on trip to Florida