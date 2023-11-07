‘Shocked and gutted’: NC rescue gets emergency care for neglected, abused puppy

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Brother Wolf Animal Rescue said when the puppy they’ve named Peaches arrived at their shelter in Asheville, she was so sick she had to be carried in the front door.

A woman rescued the 4-month-old pup from a neglectful and abusive situation, according to the shelter, and drove hours to get help from Brother Wolf.

Peaches has multiple health issues after the neglect she suffered. Brother Wolf shared a photo of her that shows most of her fur is missing and her skin is infected.

“Shocked and gutted,” the shelter posted on Facebook. “Peaches, you are safe. We will do everything we can to save you. Leave 4-month-old Peaches some healing words of encouragement. We will read them all to her, while we cry with her. This one is hard.”

A spokesperson for the shelter said Peaches was immediately brought to a veterinary partner for emergency care and is now stable. She is recovering in an experienced foster home.

Donations made to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue go to support the care of animals like Peaches. Click here for more information on how to give.

