Salisbury woman looks to GoFundMe to try and save business

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman who opened a retail business in downtown Salisbury is turning to crowd funding through this GoFundMe appeal in an attempt to keep the doors open.

“Life has thrown some pretty hard knocks lately and we are on the verge of having to close our doors,” wrote Michelle Gannon, the owner of Ruthie Darling Boutique at 107 E. Innes St.

Gannon also posted to Facebook to describe the situation in which she finds herself, saying she has hit “rock bottom.”

“This is the hardest post I have ever had to make,” Gannon wrote. “We have officially hit rock bottom here and need your support! I have given this every ounce of my soul. I have worked late nights and early mornings to keep this dream alive. I want to change the way Boutiques and shopping are seen! When you walk in you matter! Being kind to yourself matters!”

Local businesses and groups like Downtown Salisbury Inc. have rallied to support and encourage Gannon.

“This downtown business could use your support right now as they’ve been going through some challenging times,” wrote Mollie Ruff, Chair of the Rowan Young Professionals. “That doesn’t necessarily mean you have to donate, you could also go shop there!”

On Tuesday, Gannon told WBTV that she appreciates the support she’s received.

“I appreciate the support from almost all of downtown,” Gannon said. “A few cyber bullies, but at the end of the day, I have a huge tribe behind me and while it’s dark now there is finally a tiny light at the end of the tunnel.”

