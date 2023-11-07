PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
New charges filed in case of man accused of multiple church break-ins

Mykal Othnel Charter is being held under a bond of $348,000.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of multiple break-ins at churches across North Carolina is facing new charges in Rowan County.

On Monday, investigators with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Mykal Othnel Charter with another count of felony breaking and entering a place of worship, felony larceny after breaking and entering, and misdemeanor injury to real property.

Deputies say Charter is becoming well known to law enforcement agencies along the east coast for breaking into churches and stealing music equipment.

These new charges were brought after detectives identified him as the suspect who broke into Trading Ford Baptist Church on July 16th, 2023. During this incident, a keyboard valued at around $3,300 was stolen.

Charter has the same pending charges in Rowan County from other incidents which occurred at the Cornerstone Pentecostal Church on Webb Road, and the Ark Fellowship Church located in Kannapolis. This is accompanied by additional pending charges for the same crimes in Gaston, Brunswick, Randolph, Wake, Cumberland, and Durham Counties, as well as the state of Virginia.

The new charges add $30,000 to his existing bonds which total $348,000.

