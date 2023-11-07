Fiery tractor-trailer crash closes I-85 in Rowan County

EAST SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash shut down all lanes on I-85 in Rowan County Tuesday afternoon, according to the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

The wreck happened around 3:20 p.m. on the northbound side near Exit 79 to Andrews Street and Old Union Church Road.

Emergency officials in Rowan County confirmed that firefighters responded to a vehicle fire involving a tractor-trailer. The call came in just before 3:30 p.m.

Officials said the interstate was expected to be closed until about 6 p.m.

Drivers in the area were asked to follow the directions of officials at the scene.

Traffic in downtown Salisbury was unusually heavy on Tuesday afternoon as drivers were detoured off I-85 at Exit 76 to go through town to turn right at the square to get back to I-85.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

