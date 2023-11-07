PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC House Speaker Tim Moore announces congressional run

Moore made the announcement on Election Day.
FILE - North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore speaks in front of the Supreme Court in...
FILE - North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore speaks in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, Dec. 7, 2022. Moore is being sued by a local elected official who alleges the powerful Republican ruined his marriage by having an affair with his wife. Lawyers for Scott Lassiter claim that for more than three years Speaker Tim Moore “willfully interfered in the marital relationship” between Lassiter and his wife, who leads an agency within the state courts system. Moore has rejected Lassiter's claims. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina State Speaker of the House Tim Moore has officially announced his plans to run for Congress next year, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

Moore will run for the state’s 14th congressional district, which covers portions of the southwestern corner of the state.

[North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore plans to run for Congress, his political adviser says]

He is a lifelong resident of Cleveland County.

In an issued press release, Moore said, “I’m proud to stand on my record of passing the biggest tax cuts in North Carolina history, protecting parents’ rights over the woke indoctrination of our children, protecting the unborn, and making Voter ID the law of the land here in North Carolina. We need conservative leadership in Washington committed to fighting and winning these tough fights.”

For the latest in political news, download the free WBTV News app today.

