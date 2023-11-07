NC House Speaker Tim Moore announces congressional run

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina State Speaker of the House Tim Moore has officially announced his plans to run for Congress next year, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

Moore will run for the state’s 14th congressional district, which covers portions of the southwestern corner of the state.

He is a lifelong resident of Cleveland County.

In an issued press release, Moore said, “I’m proud to stand on my record of passing the biggest tax cuts in North Carolina history, protecting parents’ rights over the woke indoctrination of our children, protecting the unborn, and making Voter ID the law of the land here in North Carolina. We need conservative leadership in Washington committed to fighting and winning these tough fights.”

