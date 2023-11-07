Man wanted for armed robbery in York County
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A man is wanted for armed robbery and conspiracy in York County, according to the sheriff’s office.
The incident happened on Oct. 5 around 12:25 p.m. on Celanese Road near Bagwell Circle, at the Express Beverage.
Daquial Simmons, who deputies identified as the suspect, was accused of robbing Carolina ATM employees of cash while they re-filled an ATM at the Express Beverage.
He’s described as a 5′10″ black male with dreadlocks and brown eyes.
With any information, authorities ask you to contact the York County Sheriff’s Office.
