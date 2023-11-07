Man given $1M bond after deputies seize 300g of meth, 100g of fentanyl in Lincoln County
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincolnton man was given a $1M bond following a massive narcotics investigation in Lincoln County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Ronald Boyles, 44, was apprehended on Nov. 3 during a traffic stop after deputies obtained warrants for him on Nov. 1. He was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center and charged with the following:
- 12 counts of trafficking fentanyl
- Six counts of trafficking methamphetamine
- Three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon
- Three counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver fentanyl
- One count of possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine
Authorities say they suspected Boyles was selling ‘large amounts’ of drugs from his home and other areas of the county.
During an investigation, officers were able to purchase meth, fentanyl, and firearms from Boyles. In total, deputies say they seized 300 grams of meth, 100 grams of fentanyl, and ten guns.
