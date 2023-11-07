Man accused of sexual exploitation of minors

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A Rock Hill man has been charged in connection with the alleged sexual exploitation of minors, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office.

Aaron Hardy, 26, was arrested by the York County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 5 after a tip came through from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

He was charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree. Each charge is a felony and comes with up to 10 years of prison if convicted.

