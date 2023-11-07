Lancaster Co. man accused of selling drugs close to elementary school, deputies say

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A Lancaster County man is being held without bond after an investigation revealed he was allegedly selling drugs close to an elementary school and early childhood education center.

According to the Lancaster Sheriff’s Office, DaJames Shaquilla Greene was arrested Thursday, Nov. 2 following a search of his home by the county’s Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force.

He was charged with two counts of distribution of fentanyl and two counts of distribution of a controlled substance in proximity to a school or park (North Elementary School and Southside Early Childhood Education Center) for transactions that occurred last month, according to deputies.

Deputies say they found 110 pills of suspected fentanyl weighing 13 grams, one suspected MDMA/ecstasy pill, 259 grams of suspected marijuana, and digital scales at Greene’s home.

A Lancaster County man is being held without bond after an investigation revealed he was allegedly selling drugs close to an elementary school and early childhood education center. (Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)

[Read also: Man given $1M bond after deputies seize 300g of meth, 100g of fentanyl in Lincoln County]

Additional warrants for trafficking fentanyl 4-14 grams, possession of MDMA/ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances in proximity to a school or park (Southside Early Childhood Education Center) were served.

Greene is being held without bond.

“The narcotics task force continues to build solid drug cases based on information received from the public and evidence they develop during these investigations,” said Sheriff Barry Faile in a press release. “From the transactions and the charges made during this investigation, it is obvious Greene has been selling a good bit of illegal drugs. I am happy we were able to make all these charges, get a large quantity of drugs out of circulation, and put Greene in jail.”

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 and select Option 4 or submit a tip in one of the following ways: visit www.p3tips.com/983 or download the P3Tips mobile app available for both Apple and Android devices. Crime tips may be made anonymously.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.