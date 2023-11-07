PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
‘I can still hear that pop’: Bullet fired into north Charlotte home while family is sleeping

The bullet hole could be seen inches above Nikita Morgan’s bed where she was sleeping.
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nikita Morgan says she woke to the sound of gunfire early Monday morning and later realized someone had shot into her home.

This happened on Patric Alan Court, in a neighborhood off of Sunset Road in north Charlotte.

Police told WBTV this was not a targeted shooting.

“I can still hear that pop and that sound,” Nikita Morgan told WBTV.

Morgan said a loud pop jolted her awake around 12:30 a.m. Monday, but she didn’t realize what happened until the morning.

“Oh my god!” she said. “That was a bullet coming through my wall!”

It entered the home inches above her bed, where she was sleeping.

She said her husband, mother, and 15-year-old daughter were also inside of the home.

“This could’ve been a whole different situation,” she said.

She believes someone was shooting in the area recklessly, which is not uncommon.

“There’ve been plenty of times where we’ve had to hit the deck,” she said.

She’s grateful, but she’s also demanding accountability.

“We were blessed not to be hurt,” she said. “Stop with the gunplay! Take it serious.”

She worries the next time this happens, she won’t be so lucky.

“I know here in Charlotte we do have a problem with gun violence, and it’s just very unfortunate that by now we haven’t gotten the message,” she said.

Morgan says the bullet went through her house here and then also hit the side of her next-door neighbor’s house.

