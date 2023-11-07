Gaston Co. teacher, Vietnam veteran turns 90; chooses to celebrate with students

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Ashbrook High School students recently had the opportunity to celebrate their Vietnam Veteran teacher’s 90th birthday ahead of Veteran’s Day.

“For 90 years, he has really put in the work to be the best teacher that he can be and the best person that he could be,” senior Garren Sansbury said.

Victor Pajero, now 90 years old, has been a teacher at West Ashbrook High School for 11 of his 26 years as a teacher.

“As far as I’m concerned, the future of America is on the shoulders of the younger generation,” he said.

On Oct. 23, he went to work like any other day, even though his principal told him he should take the day off.

“The principal told me, ‘I’m looking for for a substitute for you tomorrow [for your 90th birthday].’ I said, ‘You forget about it,’” Pajero recalled. “I promised myself that I will never miss a day at work. And I haven’t. Twenty-six years and still going.”

Many wondered where his work ethic came from. He said it started in his childhood.

Ashbrook High School students celebrate their teacher's 90th birthday ahead of Veteran's Day. (Credit: WBTV/ClaireKopsky)

“I spent eight and a half years [in the Navy in Columbia, South America],” the veteran-turned-teacher said. “At that point, while I was in the Navy because of the lessons that he taught me in English, I got selected to come to study boilers in in the United States Navy school.”

When he was 28 years old, he bravely moved his wife and three sons to America.

“I saw a sign of Uncle Sam pointing at me. He said ‘I need you.,’” Parejo said. “I said at that moment, ‘I don’t think so. I think I am the one who needs you.’ And I went in there and told that recruiter I want to join the United States Navy.″

He served two tours to Vietnam and several more to Taiwan.

“I couldn’t see anything else that was going to top that in my life,” Pajero said. “That is what made me to feel so proud to serve this country. I came in here with a purpose of bringing something to America, not to take something from America.″

Pajero said once he achieved officer status and had served 25 years in the Navy, he realized he needed a change.

“I couldn’t go any higher,” he said. “I could not see anything better than becoming a teacher, but I did not have sufficient education. So I went to college; got my degree.”

His new career as a teacher brought him to Gaston County and later to Ashbrook High School where his students adore him.

“He’s just a favorite teacher,” Ashbrook senior Paxton York said. “Everybody walks by, they’re like, ‘Let’s go to Mr. P and see what he’s up to.’ And he’s really checking in with all the students.”

Students said his attitude and age are what inspires them.

“When we go out to a fire drill or something, he’s like, ‘I’ll race you up the stairs! Come on, you think you beat me?’ And he’s 90!? Trying haul it up and moving around like he’s my age,” Sansbury said. “He always just wants to be so nice to everybody and every kid like give them whatever they need to learn, and be happy and feel supported at the school.”

For Pajero, his time in the classroom is all about doing his duty.

“I want to be among those...who does everything to protect the children of America,” he said.

Ashbrook High School students celebrate their teacher's 90th birthday ahead of Veteran's Day. (Credit: WBTV/ClaireKopsky)

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.