Fire overnight displaces three in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Greater Carolinas Chapter of the American Red Cross is helping three people displaced by a house fire in Concord.

Officials say that just after midnight on Tuesday, firefighters with the Concord Fire Department were called to a home on Island Point Dr NW. When they arrived they found working fire conditions over the garage portion of a two story home.

Three cars were also damaged during the blaze from intense heat, according to officials.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

