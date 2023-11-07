PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Fire overnight displaces three in Concord

Three cars were also damaged in the fire.(American Red Cross)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Greater Carolinas Chapter of the American Red Cross is helping three people displaced by a house fire in Concord.

Officials say that just after midnight on Tuesday, firefighters with the Concord Fire Department were called to a home on Island Point Dr NW. When they arrived they found working fire conditions over the garage portion of a two story home.

Three cars were also damaged during the blaze from intense heat, according to officials.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

